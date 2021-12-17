Tonia Niedzialkowski | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union announced Tonia Niedzialkowski was promoted to president and CEO of the organization.

Bernie McLaughlin, CEO of Point Breeze, will retire on Jan. 31 after nine years of leading Point Breeze and a successful 42-year career in the credit union and banking industries.

Niedzialkowski has served in various roles at Point Breeze since joining the team in 1994, having most recently served as President. Her elevation to CEO is part of a planned transition of leadership that has been in place for the past several years.

Tonia led Point Breeze in various executive leadership positions throughout her career and has played a key role in the credit union’s recent growth, both in terms of new members and its consumer and business loan activity. She recently guided and directed Point Breeze’s expansion into two new markets with the construction of new offices in Westminster and Owings Mills.