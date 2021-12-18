Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10 (access required)

By: Associated Press December 18, 2021

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing requirements before Feb. 9. The announcement came ...

