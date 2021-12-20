Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ball commits $8M for educator bonuses in Howard County (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2021

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball pledged $8 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to provide bonuses to Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) educators. In a letter to the Board of Education (BOE), Ball also requested they use a portion of its $43.5 million federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) III to match the ...

