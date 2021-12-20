Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Culta wins cannabis design awards (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2021

Culta, a Bethesda-based producer of craft cannabis, won multiple design awards distributed by the MarCom Awards and Explore Maryland Cannabis in both general marketing and cannabis-specific awards categories. The CULTA Sphinx T-shirt is one of several designs recognized at the MarCom Awards and Explore Maryland Cannabis Awards. CULTA received the platinum, gold, and honorable mention awards for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo