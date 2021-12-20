Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

D.C. attorney general withdraws from Department of Corrections defense (access required)

Tax haven, punitive damages, Taser round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 20, 2021

Today is Monday, the 75th anniversary of the debut of the motion picture "It's a Wonderful Life." Here are some more news items. -- District of Columbia's attorney general withdraws from defending city's Department of Corrections. -- Wyoming has become a tax haven, with the  help of a little legal creativity. -- Former Farmers Insurance chief counsel receives punitive ...

