Hollis Glick | Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative , an award-winning integrated advertising agency based in Annapolis, announced the hire of Hollis Glick as production artist.

Glick will report to the creative director and play a key role in performing day-to-day production tasks and graphic design duties while working alongside the agency’s graphic designers.

Trained as a fine artist and illustrator, Glick previously was a graphic designer assistant with the Comptroller’s Office of Maryland in Annapolis. His responsibilities in the Comptroller’s communications department included design work for Travel Maryland to promote local businesses and encourage Marylanders to support small businesses.

Glick holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design from Towson University.