Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Howard Community College offers COVID-19 special funding to students for Spring 2022 semester (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 20, 2021

Howard Community College (HCC) will disburse more than $3 million in COVID-19 special funding awards to students for the spring 2022 semester. Throughout the pandemic, Howard Community College has offered as many opportunities for financial aid as possible and to date, has awarded $10.3 million to 5,304 students to support their college education. The COVID-19 special funding is available ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo