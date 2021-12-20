Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Man charged with arson in fire that injured 2 firefighters (access required)

By: Associated Press December 20, 2021

SNOW HILL — A Maryland man has been arrested on arson charges stemming from a house fire that injured two firefighters, authorities said. John Edward Cropper, 56, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and malicious burning, the Worcester County fire marshal’s office said in a news release. The Salisbury Daily Times reports that the early-morning ...

