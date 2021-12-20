Mark Weinstein | Grove Point Financial

Grove Point Financial , a boutique independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser platform in Rockville, appointed Mark Weinstein as vice president of business development covering the Eastern region.

With more than 16 years of industry experience, Weinstein has helped more than 1,000 advisers explore independence. He will be responsible for overseeing the full spectrum of recruiting, including networking, sourcing leads, and managing prospects at financial advisory firms with varying levels of assets under management.

Weinstein will report to Rob Engle, executive vice president and head of business development, who joined Grove Point Financial earlier this year.

Prior to joining Grove Point Financial, Weinstein served as a regional sales executive at E-Trade Advisor Services, consulting and recruiting registered investment advisory teams. He also held the senior vice president of national recruiting position at Spire Investment Partners and regional director at LPL Financial where he was awarded President Council. Weinstein earned his bachelor’s degree in business management economics at the University of California, Santa Cruz and holds Series 7, 63 and 66 registrations.