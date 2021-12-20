Super Lawyers | Gordon Feinblatt

The law firm of Gordon Feinblatt LLC announced that 17 of its attorneys were named to the 2022 Maryland Super Lawyers list and an additional nine have been named by Super Lawyers as 2022 Maryland Rising Stars.
The attorneys selected as 2022 Maryland Super Lawyers are:
- Charles R. Bacharach— Employment & Labor, Employment Litigation, Employee Benefits
- Todd R. Chason— Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental, Government Relations
- Timothy D.A. Chriss— Real Estate, Land Use/Zoning
- Carol Ghingher Cooper— Family Law
- Ned T. Himmelrich— Intellectual Property, Business/Corporate, Technology Transactions
- Robert C. Kellner— Employment & Labor, Employee Benefits
- Kirk Kolodner— Family Law, Business Litigation, General Litigation
- Edward J. Levin— Real Estate
- Searle E. Mitnick— Real Estate, Business/Corporate
- David S. Musgrave— Bankruptcy
- Abba David Poliakoff— Business/Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions, Securities & Corporate Finance, Intellectual Property, Technology Transaction
- Michael C. Powell— Environmental, Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental Litigation, Government Relations
- Barry F. Rosen— Health Care, Business/Corporate, Antitrust Litigation
- Peter B. Rosenwald, II— Banking
- Lynn B. Sassin— Estate Planning & Probate, Estate & Trust Litigation
- Jerrold A. Thrope— Business Litigation, Family Law, Intellectual Property Litigation
- Michele Bresnick Walsh— Securities & Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business/Corporate, Nonprofit Organizations, Technology Transactions
The attorneys selected as 2022 Rising Stars are:
- David W. Beugelmans— Energy & Natural Resources
- Lauren E. Lake— Civil Litigation, Business Litigation, Employment Litigation, General Litigation
- Christopher T. Magette— Banking, Creditor Debtor Rights, Real Estate
- Alexandria K. Montanio— Health Care, Business/Corporate, Civil Litigation
- Bryan M. Mull— Bankruptcy
- Caroline E. Nurmi— Real Estate
- Alicia Lynn Wilson— Employment & Labor
- Meghan E. Young— Personal Injury – General
- Brooke Shemer Zweig— Estate Planning & Probate
Super Lawyers is a rating organization that identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The multiphased selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.