Taking the stand in obstruction trial, Treem defends his actions (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 20, 2021

Several inaccuracies appeared in a pair of documents that Baltimore defense lawyer Joshua R. Treem prepared after meeting with a convicted drug trafficker at an Arizona jail in 2017. Treem said in court Monday that the inaccuracies were unintentional and made in good faith as he sought to defend Kenneth W. Ravenell, his client at the ...

