Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

2 Salisbury U workers injured in fire in academic building (access required)

By: Associated Press December 21, 2021

SALISBURY — Two Salisbury University workers were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Monday in an academic building on campus, state fire investigators said. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. in the library of Blackwell Hall and it took firefighters about an hour to bring ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo