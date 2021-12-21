Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Analygence relocating corporate headquarters to Maple Lawn In Howard County (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2021

Analygence, a cybersecurity and consulting firm founded in 2010, signed a lease with St. John Properties Inc. for 9,054 square feet of space within 8115 Maple Lawn Blvd., a four-story, 130,629 square foot Class ‘A’ office building at Maple Lawn. The group plans to relocate its corporate headquarters to the Howard County business community next spring. ...

