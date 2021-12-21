Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore man exonerated in 1991 murder after 30 years in prison (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 21, 2021

A 60-year-old Baltimore man will go free after serving almost 30 years in prison for a 1991 murder that state prosecutors now agree he likely did not commit. Paul M. Madison appeared briefly Tuesday at a virtual hearing in Baltimore City Circuit Court, where his conviction in the killing of William Richardson was vacated at the ...

