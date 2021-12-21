Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Crosby Marketing Communications No. 8 on list of top health care PR firms (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2021

Crosby Marketing Communications has been ranked #8 on O’Dwyer’s magazine’s 2021 list of top Healthcare & Medical Public Relations Firms. The annual, national ranking of healthcare public relations firms, produced by one of the industry’s most-respected publications, is based on verified financial information submitted by companies. The firm’s health care clients include Kaiser Permanente, Shriners Hospitals for Children, ...

