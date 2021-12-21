Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

McDaniel College to shift January term fully online (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2021

In response to the significant increases of COVID cases across the country, McDaniel College Tuesday decided to shift the format of its January term courses to online only. All classes will still begin on Jan. 4 as previously scheduled. My Design classes will still meet from 10 a.m. to noon each day, as originally planned. The only ...

