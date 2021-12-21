Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Patients facing forcible medication have right to counsel, Md. high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 21, 2021

Involuntarily committed mental health patients have the right to counsel when administratively appealing a clinical review panel’s decision that they be forcibly medicated despite not presenting an imminent safety danger to themselves or others, Maryland’s top court has ruled. This right to counsel extends up to the day of the administrative hearing unless knowingly and voluntarily ...

