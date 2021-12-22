Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN RE: D.B. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 22, 2021

Juvenile law -- Illegal sentence -- Restitution Appellant D.B., a juvenile, assaulted a fellow student and caused damage to his iPhone. He was charged in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, sitting as a juvenile court, with second-degree assault. After proceeding on an agreed statement of facts, D.B. was found involved and delinquent. The court placed ...

