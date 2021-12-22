Kramon & Graham lawyers | Md. Super Lawyers

Kramon & Graham announced 25 of its lawyers have been selected for inclusion in the 2022 Maryland Super Lawyers publication.

For the 16th consecutive year, Kramon & Graham co-founder Andrew Jay Graham was named to the “Top 10: Maryland Super Lawyers” list for his work in Business Litigation. Natalie McSherry has appeared on Super Lawyers top 50 “Women Maryland Super Lawyers” lists for 16 consecutive years for her work in Health Care. Kramon & Graham Appellate chair Steven M. Klepper appears on the “Top 100” Maryland Super Lawyers list for the second year.

With their exceptional track record, Kramon & Graham attorneys are regularly recognized by national ranking guides including Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, Lawdragon 500, US News – Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms, and Martindale Hubbell. The following firm attorneys appear on this year’s Maryland Super Lawyers list: Philip M. Andrews: Business Litigation; Amy E. Askew: Business Litigation; Cynthia A. Berman: Real Estate; John A. Bourgeois: Business Litigation; George E. Brown: Construction Litigation; John F. Dougherty: Government Contracts; Geoffrey H. Genth: Business Litigation; Ezra S. Gollogly: Insurance Coverage; Andrew Jay Graham: Business Litigation; Susan M. Hogan: Insurance Coverage; David I. Irwin: Criminal Defense: White Collar; Christopher C. Jeffries: Civil Litigation: Defense; Steven M. Klepper: Appellate; Jean E. Lewis: Business Litigation; M. Natalie McSherry: Health Care; Jeffrey H. Scherr: Real Estate; David J. Shuster: Business Litigation; Brian S. Southard: Real Estate; and James P. Ulwick: Business Litigation.

Six firm attorneys appear on the Maryland Super Lawyers Rising Stars list:

Henry A. Andrews: Civil Litigation: Plaintiff; Jillian J. Bokey: Real Estate; Emily R. Greene: Business / Corporate; Ryan A. Mitchell: Business Litigation; B. Summer Hughes Niazy: Business Litigation; and Justin A. Redd: Business Litigation; Criminal Defense.

Super Lawyers ranks attorneys across the nation who have attained a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition.