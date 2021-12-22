Matthew Destino | St. John Properties

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2021

St. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, has announced the hiring of Matthew Destino as development manager. He is a Civil and Environmental Engineer certified in the State of Maryland, and previously worked at Lennar Corporation as Director of Land Development.

As the newest member of the company’s in-house development team, Destino will be responsible for the oversight and management of consulting design professionals, with a focus on the Southern Maryland market. He will also interact with various government agencies involved in the approval of land development projects in an effort to expedite development projects through the entitlement and design approval process and obtain all necessary construction permits.

Destino brings nearly 15 years of engineering and real estate experience to this new role.

