Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Police: Man found dead on University of Maryland campus (access required)

By: Associated Press December 22, 2021

Police at the University of Maryland, College Park are investigating after a man was found dead on the campus.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo