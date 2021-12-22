Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

RODNEY LEE HARRIS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 22, 2021

Civil litigation -- Motion for return of seized items -- Bald allegations On October 10, 2019, following trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, a jury found Rodney Lee Harris, Jr., appellant, guilty of manslaughter and first-degree assault. On January 14, 2020, the court sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment for manslaughter and to 25 consecutive ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo