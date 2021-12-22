Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TROY RUSH v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions December 22, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- 911 call Following trial in the Circuit Court for Kent County, a jury found Troy Rush, appellant, guilty of second-degree assault. Thereafter, the court sentenced him to 8 years’ imprisonment. Appellant then noted this appeal contending that the trial court erred in admitting a recording of a 911 ...

