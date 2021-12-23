Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

4th US Circuit: No private right to injunctive relief under RICO (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire David Donovan December 23, 2021

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act doesn’t give private plaintiffs a right to sue for injunctive relief, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled in an issue of first impression. The decision deepens a split among the circuits, which may ultimately require resolution from the U.S. Supreme Court. The 57-page opinion is Hengle ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo