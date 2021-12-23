Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ball issues indoor mask mandate for Howard County (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2021

ELLICOTT CITY – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Thursday signed an executive order requiring masks be worn indoors in all businesses and facilities open to the public, as well as public transportation, in Howard County. Ball’s decision came in consultation with local health and business leaders. The requirement is effective Sunday at 5 p.m. “With the rapidly multiplying number ...

