Giant hits 1M vaccinations in 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2021

Landover-based Giant Food Pharmacy reached the milestone of administering more than 1 million vaccinations since the start of the year, encompassing COVID-19, seasonal flu, shingles and other vaccines, throughout its 152 pharmacy locations serving the Maryland, northern Virginia, Delaware and greater Washington area. Giant pharmacies are offering the Moderna and Pfizer booster vaccinations at all 152 ...

