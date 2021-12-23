Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death (access required)

By: Brian Compere December 23, 2021

Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo