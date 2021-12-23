Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Merck pill approved as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19 (access required)

By: Associated Press December 23, 2021

U.S. health regulators authorized the second pill against COVID-19, providing another easy-to-use medication to battle infections.

