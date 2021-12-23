Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Barry Rosen December 23, 2021

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have issued new rules modernizing the Stark and anti-kickback laws. The rules, now in effect, update both laws to reflect the industry trend of encouraging value-based care arrangements, rather than traditional fee-for-service models. While the new rules contain many regulatory updates, ...

