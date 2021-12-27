Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland federal courts postpone jury trials, grand juries as COVID-19 spikes (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 27, 2021

Federal jury trials and grand jury sessions have been put on hold until late January amid the latest wave of COVID-19 cases in Maryland.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo