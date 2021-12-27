Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This fall, some 21,000 visitors traveled to Cecil County’s Fair Hill community to watch the first Maryland 5 Star, a three-day equestrian competition that attracts the finest horses and riders in the world.
Small Cecil County has big ambitions for growth (access required)

By: Pete Pichaske December 27, 2021

Cecil County leaders are seeking a new reputation as a destination with attractive amenities, first-rate infrastructure and an appealing mix of jobs.

