Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Taylor Swift accused of copyright violation, does not just ‘Shake It Off’ (access required)

Afghan judges, alleged kidnappers, Giuliani round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 27, 2021

Today is Monday, the 89th anniversary of the opening of Radio City Music Hall. Here are some other news items. — Taylor Swift is challenging a judge's ruling in a copyright infringement case. — Female Afghan judges are seeking temporary legal status in the United States. — Alleged would-be kidnappers of Michigan's governor assailed what they call the federal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo