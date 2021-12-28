Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Competitors play in a "League of Legends" championship series video game competition at the Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle on Aug. 29, 2014. On Dec. 28, 2021, Riot Games, the publisher behind the esports game, agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination and sexual harassment. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Esports giant Riot settles discrimination case for $100M

By: Associated Press December 28, 2021

Riot Games agreed to pay $100 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging pay disparity, gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

