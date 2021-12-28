Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland courts pause jury trials amid COVID-19 surge (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 28, 2021

Jury trials in Maryland courts are being put on hold until Feb. 8 under a new administrative order issued in response to surging COVID-19 infections.

