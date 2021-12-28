Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

More Md. hospitals could be pushed into ‘crisis’ amid omicron surge (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 28, 2021

With hospitals seeing their highest numbers of COVID-19 patients since last winter’s spike in cases due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus, many are making the difficult decision to implement emergency protocols, redistributing supplies, staff and space to serve their highest-need patients. So far, five Maryland hospitals have moved to these protocols — known as contingency or crisis standards of ...

