Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Conservative Catholic group’s First Amendment fight with Baltimore continues (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 29, 2021

The First Amendment dispute between the city of Baltimore and a conservative Catholic group hasn't ended, even though the group ultimately won the right to hold a protest at the MECU Pavilion in November. The group, which goes by St. Michael's Media in court filings but is also known as Church Militant, remains locked in a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo