Nancy W. Greene

President, CEO

Miles & Stockbridge

In February 2018, Nancy W. Greene was elected as the first woman chairman of Miles & Stockbridge, the 220-lawyer, Baltimore-based law firm. She has been with the firm since 1998.

In her role as chairman, Greene often collaborates with other Miles & Stockbridge lawyers, bringing together lawyers from diverse practices and backgrounds to develop a deep understanding of their clients.

Among her many leadership roles, she recently helped lead the development and focus of her law firm’s Social Impact Committee.

Besides acting as steward of vision and core strategies for Miles & Stockbridge, Greene maintains a thriving real estate practice of her own focused on acquisitions, development, leasing and lending.

In her practice, she represents financial institutions, property owners and tenants, commercial developers and health care organizations.

Greene earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and business from Washington College, her master’s degree from St. John’s College and her law degree in 1997 from the University of Maryland School of Law.

She has been selected for inclusion in Best Lawyers in America for real estate law from 2018 to 2022. She was also listed among the country’s “Leading Lawyers for Business” by Chambers USA, in the area of real estate.

Greene is a member of the board for several local organizations, including the Baltimore Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School, the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore and the Baltimore Museum of Industry.