Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Police officers kill person in traffic stop shootout (access required)

By: Associated Press December 29, 2021

Police officers fatally shot a person who fired on officers during a traffic stop early Wednesday in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo