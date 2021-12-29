Steven A. Robins

Managing Partner

Lerch Early Brewer

From a young age, Steven A. Robins was told he had a knack for debating and problem solving. With a passion for government, real estate and politics, he knew joining the legal field would give him the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others.

Robins is a land use attorney at Lerch Early Brewer where he was named managing partner four years ago. His clients include national and regional developers as well as high visibility project property owners in the Montgomery County area.

What is the biggest challenge facing the legal profession today?

The legal profession has undergone big changes over the past couple years with COVID-19, both internally understanding the stresses and challenges many employees are facing and externally with clients and the types of new issues they face. Firms need to grow with their clients, and be responsive to the current economic reality of many businesses and individuals through a pandemic. Another challenge is making sure that our associates have the opportunity to work closely with partners in a way that will develop them into fine attorneys. This is a significant priority in our firm.

What advice would you offer anyone interested in a legal career?

Be responsive and focus on building relationships. I’ve prided myself on my accessibility and commitment to responding to people in a timely and professional manner, and I think that has paid dividends as I’ve gotten to this point in my career. Along with being responsive also is being sincerely interested in understanding as much as possible about your clients. Clients appreciate when I focus on their businesses, goals, and desires. But it must be authentic. Also, being involved in the community is so important — it will result in personal satisfaction, new clients, and lasting friendships.