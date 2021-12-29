Victor L. Velazquez

Executive Director

Maryland State Bar Association

For more than five years, Victor L. Velazquez has served as the executive director of the Maryland State Bar Association. His duties include overseeing the day-to-day operations of the 125-year-old organization as well as leading staff, meeting with members and other attorneys and advocating for their interests.

Before joining the MSBA, Velazquez was the chief operating officer for the District of Columbia Bar for more than three years, an organization that had 110,000 members and a staff of more than 150 people. In that role, he led a transformation of all aspects of the DC Bar with the highest profile project being a new $77 million headquarters he conceived and led to completion.

He also previously served as a strategic adviser for the V Strategy Group, senior vice president of people, strategy and enterprise management at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, vice president of FreshDirect and director of operations for 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. He also served for 10 years at the 450k Member American institute of CPA’s where he served as senior vice president of strategy, people and enterprise management.

Velazquez earned a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University School of Business and a masters in accountancy, accounting and finance from New England College. He is a member of the executive committee for the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland and previously served as a board member for the Maryland Bar Foundation.