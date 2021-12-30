Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In this July 25, 2020, file photo, police pepper spray protesters, near Seattle Central College in Seattle, during a march and protest in support of Black Lives Matter. Democratic lawmakers in California, Maryland and Washington passed far-reaching policing reforms this year in response to the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
In this July 25, 2020, file photo, police pepper spray protesters, near Seattle Central College in Seattle, during a march and protest in support of Black Lives Matter. Democratic lawmakers in California, Maryland and Washington passed far-reaching policing reforms this year in response to the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

From Maryland to California, states diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing (access required)

By: Associated Press December 30, 2021

Maryland repealed its Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, just one of the far-reaching policing changes passed in response to the killing of George Floyd.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo