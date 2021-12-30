Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge: Some Maryland retirees have contract right to prescription benefits (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill December 30, 2021

A federal judge has agreed that certain retired Maryland employees have a contractual right to prescription drug benefits, but also found in a ruling issued Thursday that current employees have no such right. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte splits state retirees and employees into four groups: active employees; employees who have retired since ...

