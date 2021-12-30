Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Schulz and Slater depart as Hogan’s Cabinet undergoes changes (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 30, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced changes to his Cabinet Thursday morning as he heads into his final year as governor.  Kelly Schulz, a fellow Republican who announced last spring that she would run for governor in 2022, is stepping down as secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce and will be replaced by Mike Gill, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo