Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy (access required)

By: Associated Press Michael Liedtke January 3, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes was convicted of fraud Monday for turning her blood-testing startup Theranos into a sophisticated sham that duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as promised. A jury convicted the 37-year-old on two counts of wire fraud ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo