The closing argument – a perspective (access required)

By: Paul Mark Sandler January 3, 2022

The purpose of the closing argument is to incite jurors or a judge to render the decision you request. It is not about impressing listeners with your eloquence. According to the apocryphal tale, when listeners heard Demosthenes, they would remark, “What a pretty speech.” After hearing Cicero, they would remark, “Let us march.” A closing ...

