ANTHONY D. HARRIS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 4, 2022

Criminal procedure -- Right to counsel -- Waiver On March 18, 2019, the appellant, Anthony D. Harris, Jr., pled guilty in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County to possession of at least ten grams of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a minor. The court sentenced him to five years’ incarceration, with all but one year ...

