Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SHEREE C. FUQUA v. NEW LIFE EVANGELICAL BAPTIST CHURCH (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 4, 2022

Torts -- Slip and fall -- Premises liability This case arises from a premises liability and personal injury lawsuit in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Appellant, Sheree Fuqua (“Ms. Fuqua”) brought an action for premises liability against Appellee, New Life Evangelical Baptist Church (“New Life”) when she tripped and fell over a garden fence on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo