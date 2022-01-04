Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

STARSHA SEWELL v. CAPITAL AREA TITLE, LLC, et al. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 4, 2022

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Title insurance After her home was sold at a foreclosure sale, Starsha Sewell, appellant, filed a complaint with the Maryland Insurance Administration (“MIA”) alleging that Capital Area Title, LLC, appellee, (Capital Area Title) had violated § 10-126 of the Insurance Article. Read the opinion

