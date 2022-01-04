Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

STATE OF MARYLAND v. JAMES ANDRE REDDICK, JR. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions January 4, 2022

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Location data This case is before us on the State’s appeal of the Circuit Court for Dorchester County’s order granting a motion to suppress filed by James Andre Reddick, Jr. (“Reddick”), appellee. The circuit court granted Reddick’s motion to suppress evidence recovered under an order issued pursuant to ...

