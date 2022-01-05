Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BSA bankruptcy plan misses mark in vote by abuse claimants

By: Associated Press January 5, 2022

A preliminary voting report in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy indicates the group’s reorganization plan has failed to win the desired support of victims.

